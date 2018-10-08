Brewers Final Pitch: Pitching staff delivers in NLDS
Video Details
On tonight's Brewers Final Pitch, Craig Coshun and Jerry Augustine look back on a dominant series for Milwaukee's pitching staff.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices