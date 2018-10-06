DARIO MELENDEZ: Welcome into Brewers Final Pitch. Alongside Jerry Augustine, I'm Dario Melendez. Brewers winning game two of the NLDS against the Colorado Rockies by a final score of 4 to 0. They now lead that series two games to none as we head to Denver, Colorado.

Really, and the story of this series so far, Augie, has been pitching. The Brewers pitching staff has been amazing.

- I'll tell you, Jhoulys Chacín was fantastic today, commanding the strike zone, working five innings and really commanding all those pitches using the fastball. That slider was very, very good for him today. But how about the bullpen? The bullpen has pitched 14 innings, giving up just nine hits, two runs, two walks, 19 strikeouts.

And I'll tell you what. You've got to hand it to Jeremy Jeffress. Yesterday he came in, had a little bit of trouble, minimized the damage. But I'll tell you what. Today he came back, two big innings.

- Yeah, the bullpen, four innings pitched, three hits, no runs, seven Ks. Jeremy Jeffress-- as you heard, Augie just mentioned-- picking up the save, a six-out save, this after picking up the blown save in game one. He bounces back beautifully in game two, getting the final six outs and securing a 4-0 win for the Milwaukee Brewers. And that confidence boost right there is all JJ would need from his manager Craig Counsell.

- I can't put it into words, the confidence that Couns has for me. And I'm gracious, you know, and to see those two outs, to make those two innings, you know, in front of me, just gave me, you know, even more confidence to know I got, I got a lot of work to do. And I can go out there and be myself, do what I got to do.

And that fist pump is to show you the passion that, you know, that I have for this game. It's, it's fun. I'm enjoying every single moment. And that shows.

DARIO MELENDEZ: So now we're on to game three of the NLDS. Brewers just one win away from advancing to the NLCS for the second time in franchise history. Wade Miley will get the ball to start that game with the hopes of punching their ticket to the next round.

JERRY AUGUSTINE: I'll tell you now, all about him going out and commanding that good cut fastball he has. It's a big pitch. It's something he's been working on since spring training. It is the pitch that he really needs. He can change speeds, change altitudes with it. He does it very well.

The one thing he's really come up with is that good fastball, being able to command that fastball inside part of the plate, use that changeup, and use that cut fastball, change the speeds on the inside.

DARIO MELENDEZ: The Brewers will take a 2-0 lead over the Rockies, the Denver, Colorado. Teams with a 2-0 lead in a best of five series have gone on to win said series over 90% of the time. We'll see if they can do that in game three on Sunday. This has been Brewers Final Pitch.