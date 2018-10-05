Brewers Final Pitch: Bullpen impresses in Game 1 victory
Video Details
It wasn't easy, but the Milwaukee Brewers edged Colorado in Game 1 of the NLDS thanks to a walk-off single from Mike Moustakas in the 10th inning.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices