Bucks leaders Antetokounmpo and Middleton on expectations this season
Video Details
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Bucks
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Khris Middleton
- Milwaukee Bucks
- NBA
-
Bucks leaders Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton share their expectations for this season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices