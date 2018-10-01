Watch the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate their Game 163 win to clinch the NL Central
On today's Brewers Final Pitch we're going back inside the clubhouse, where they're popping bottles for the second time in less than a week after beating the Cubs to claim a division title.
