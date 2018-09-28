- We've got the Brewers Minor League Players of the Year in the house. And it's great to have Corey Ray here to my immediate left, and Zack Brown a little further down. Zack was the Pitcher of the Year, and Corey the Player of the Year. And you guys put up some monster numbers. Congratulations to both of you.

And Corey, I want to start with you. You were able to overcome about a year ago an injury, and come back and hit some big-time numbers for Biloxi. Just tell us a little bit about your season, and how you've elevated your game right now.

COREY RAY: It was a really good season. I think I did a lot of things well. I showed off what I could do. I think it was just me scratching the surface. I think the biggest thing was to stay consistent.

I think as baseball players, hitters, we search for things. Mechanically, we search for what we can do to get better. Or if we're slumping, we search for that mechanical fix that will get us out of the slump. But I think over the course of a season, if we stick to what it is that we went into the season with, we'll be better off.

- 27 home runs, 74 RBIs, and 37 stolen bases for Corey Ray. Some incredible numbers. And we've got the original member of the Zac Brown Band right here. You never hear that, I know. But we had to get that in, Zack.

But on the mound, you were incredible. You made 21 starts, and your team won 19 of those starts. Tell us about your experience at Biloxi this year putting up those numbers.

ZACK BROWN: Right. I just tried to give the best opportunity for our team to win every time out. And like Corey said, we-- as far as hitters want to be consistent, so do pitchers. And if I could give us that good start every time out, and what that guy was able to do, put us in a really good situation to win some ball games, especially down the road.

- And Zack, a year ago, Corbin Burnes was the Minor League Pitcher of the Year in the organization. Look where he is now. I mean, can you say, hey, I might be here next year. You never know?

ZACK BROWN: Yeah. I mean, it's awesome to see. I met with him earlier, and he's excited for me, and I'm excited for him. This is a great opportunity, and hopefully he gets in tonight. I can see him live.

- And Curt-- I want to ask you real quick, Corey, about Curtis Granderson, who is now a member of the Brewers. A mentor of yours and a close friend. You're both from Chicago. What's it mean to have him in the organization right now, and a chance to talk to with him in person again today?

COREY RAY: It means everything. I hadn't seen Curtis since the off season. We check in every now and then during the season. But just to have Curtis, who has gone where I plan to go, and not only to be a great baseball player, but to be a great person, and a great person to lean on, it's been huge in my career.

- Well, I really want to thank both of you for coming in, and it was great getting to know you a little bit better here. And I think we've got two future Brewers here in the not-so-distant future, potentially being here as early as next year. You never know. Congratulations to both of you on a great season.

They led Biloxi, by the way, to the AA Championship Series before they fell there. So they've got the playoff experience, if they're watching this club. Thanks.