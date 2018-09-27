WATCH: Brewers clinch playoff spot with 2-1 win over Cardinals
Milwaukee
ANNOUNCER: And that's into right field, a base hit. Yelich, will score. Aguilar's going to head the third. Here comes a throw. And Aguilar is out at third!
Do it again, another 3-2. Shaw, in the air to left field. That's going to fall. And here comes Yelich and the Brewers do take the lead. Travis Shaw with his second RBI.
Back on the mound, first ball swinging. Roll into third. Moustakas gloves. Throw to first is low, gets by!
[CHEERING]
Hits off the tub. Garcia's coming home. He falls down! Kratz can't find him. Now he tags him out to end the inning.
2 outs in the ninth. Jeffress deals. And he struck him out! And the Brewers win! Back to the postseason, Milwaukee!
[CHEERING]
Wow!
