REPORTER: Welcome into a very special edition of Brewer's Final Pitch. The Milwaukee Brewers heading back to the postseason for the first time since 2011, after beating the Cardinals in their season and series finale by a final score of 2 to 1. Manger Craig Counsell addressing his ball club after the big, big win.

- Last year we had a tough moment in this clubhouse, and a lot of you guys were here for that. This year, we're having a special moment in this clubhouse, and it's because you guys decided to be a family. You decided to be a family. You decided to be connected. You decided to sacrifice for each other. And we just took the first step. We got another celebration this weekend.

- Yeah!

[CHEERING]

- To everybody in this room, every single person here has contributed to where we're at today. Everybody should feel incredible about what we've accomplishment, and remember how special this feels, and do everything in your power to make sure this isn't our last celebration.

So proud of all of you guys. It's been an honor and a privilege for me to go about this with you guys the way we've done it as a group, as a family. And special night, man. Enjoy it, embrace it.

- Oh, yeah!

- And be a part of it.

- Unbelievable. Everything you've dreamt it would feel like and more. You know, you grow up watching these celebrations on TV all the time. You just wanted to be a part of something like that.

For actually being here is a great feeling, and being able to share it with all these guys is awesome.

[INAUDIBLE]

REPORTER: Tons of MVP chants going on throughout the celebration for Christian Yelich. He scores the only two runs of the game as the Brewers heading back to the postseason for the fifth time in franchise history. This has been Brewers Final Pitch.

[CHEERING AND CHANTING]

- MVP!

- What?

- MVP!

- What?

- MVP!

- What?

- MVP!

- What?

- MVP!

- What?

- MVP!

- What?

- MVP!