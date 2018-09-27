ANNOUNCER: Back hander, with Foligno providing the screen in front. That was knocked away by Brossoit. Back in front. Spurgeon. He scores! Spurgeon from back behind the net. Comes in front. Drives it past the goal tender, Brossoit. And the Wild take the lead 4-3, with 4:49 to play.

ANNOUNCER: Yeah, Spurgeon came in from the right side there. There's a right handed shot, but he picked up the bucket. He jumps up. That's nice when you've got the mobility of your defense. And remember, Minnesota was number two with the defense last year in getting points. But he jumps up into the play there. Able to get it as the puck goes in behind the net. And with that, Spurg just-- he just takes that puck, takes a return pass, and then he goes in behind the net. And that's where the puck is.

Comes around, no one challenges him. He comes to the right of the goal tender, and he puts it in the top shelf on the opposite side. And with that, Minnesota has taken the lead 4-3. This goal--