ANNOUNCER 1: 1 strike on him, but what a year. Swing and a drive to the gap in right-center. It's going to get all the way to the wall. 3 are going to score, and Yelich digging for third. The throw, he's in there with a three-bagger. Wow.

ANNOUNCER 2: Amazing, isn't he?

ANNOUNCER 1: In the gap.

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, he reached the century mark in RBIs. I mean, how many times have we seen that guy do this, in these big spots for the Brewers? It's been all season long they've been counting on him to do it.

All this coming with two outs, nobody on. Three consecutive singles, a walk, and now a triple by Yelich to clear the bases. Amazing.

ANNOUNCER 1: You know when we watched him as a member of the Marlins, and who could have ever predicted this--

ANNOUNCER 2: Right.

ANNOUNCER 1: --when you make that kind of a deal? And in giving up what they gave up, Rock, was--