WATCH: Brewers’ Yelich continues to rake, “MVP” chants ring out in St. Louis
Brewers' Yelich continues his hitting surge with an RBI double to give the Brewers a 6-4 lead in ninth.
[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: Down the line. Fair and will get tucked into the corner. Now the speedy Cain on the run. He's around third. Will try to score. He will score.
Christian Yelich with an RBI double. 6-4, Milwaukee.
ANNOUNCER 2: Boy, what a piece of hitting by Christian Yelich. My goodness, 2 strikes.
CROWD (CHANTING): MVP. MVP.
ANNOUNCER 2: And just gets on top of one, slices it inside that third-base bag. And you knew that Lorenzo Cain was going to score on that.
He comes up big again. 2 more RBIs tonight.
ANNOUNCER 1: Doing what MVPs do in the clutch.
ANNOUNCER 2: And a good pitch, too. Look at that. 97 on the black, down in the corner. And you knew Lorenzo was going to score based on the fact that Ozuna not throwing the ball that well.
So that wasn't even close at home. No play. A double for--
