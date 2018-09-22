WATCH: Brewers launch 3 home runs in 6th to take lead
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- Pittsburgh Pirates
After a two hour rain delay, the Brewers launched three home runs in the 6th inning to take the lead against the Pirates.
ANNOUNCER: No balls, two strikes. And that one is deep to right. Shaw is going to watch this one. It is gone! And the Brewers take the lead. Travis Shaw with a two-run home run.
--the inning. Moustakas drives one right-center. That's way back there. This one is going to fly. Another two-run home run. Mike Moustakas with his 27th of the year.
Been a five-run inning on four hits. And now Kratz launches one. He knows he got it. That is way back and there she goes! Oh! Erik Kratz. As soon as it left his bat, he looked into the dugout.
