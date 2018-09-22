ANNOUNCER: No balls, two strikes. And that one is deep to right. Shaw is going to watch this one. It is gone! And the Brewers take the lead. Travis Shaw with a two-run home run.

--the inning. Moustakas drives one right-center. That's way back there. This one is going to fly. Another two-run home run. Mike Moustakas with his 27th of the year.

Been a five-run inning on four hits. And now Kratz launches one. He knows he got it. That is way back and there she goes! Oh! Erik Kratz. As soon as it left his bat, he looked into the dugout.