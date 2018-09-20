WATCH: On 13th pitch of at-bat, Brewers’ Pina homers to left field
Video Details
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina's moonshot put the game out of reach for Cincinnati.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices