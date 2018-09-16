Brewers Final Pitch: Offense struggles in back-to-back games
Video Details
Dario Melendez says the Brewers pitching was solid throughout the series but the bats went quiet in back-to-back games.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices