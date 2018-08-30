WATCH: Brewers’ Cain hits go-header homer in 11th
Lorenzo Cain came through in the clutch for the Milwaukee Brewers, hitting a solo home run in the 11th inning to power his team to a 2-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds.
