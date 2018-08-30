Davey Nelson remembers Ted Williams
Video Details
Our friend Davey Nelson remembers his first major-league home run, and the man who helped him hit it: The great Ted Williams
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices