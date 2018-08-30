WATCH: Christian Yelich hits for cycle in Brewers’ win
Video Details
Christian Yelich went a perfect 6-for-6 and hit the Brewers' first cycle since 2011 in a win over Cincinnati.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices