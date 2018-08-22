WATCH: Brewers jump out to fast start vs. Reds
Video Details
The Milwaukee Brewers scored four runs in the first to jump out to an early lead against the Reds.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices