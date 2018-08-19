WATCH: Brewers’ Moustakas delivers winning runs with 2 RBI double
Video Details
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- St. Louis Cardinals
-
Mike Moustakas delivered a 2 RBI double to give the Brewers the lead over the Cardinals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices