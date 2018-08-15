WATCH: Brewers’ Mike Moustakas shines in loss to Cubs
Video Details
It was a tough day for the Milwaukee Brewers, but newcomer Mike Moustakas shined at Wrigley Field.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices