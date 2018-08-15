Brewers Final Pitch: Cardinals up next
Video Details
On today's Brewers Final Pitch, Dario Melendez and Jerry Augustine look ahead to the Milwaukee Brewers' three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices