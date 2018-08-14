WATCH: Ryan Braun hits 2 more homers at Wrigley Field
Ryan Braun was at it again in the Milwaukee Brewers' 7-0 win over the Chicago Cubs, hitting a pair of home runs at Wrigley Field.
