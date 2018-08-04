WATCH: Brewers’ Eric Thames launches walk-off home run

Video Details

Eric Thames hit his second career walk-off home run to help Milwaukee beat the Rockies.

At second. Shaw at first. Here's the 1-1. And that's high and deep to right field. [INAUDIBLE] This one's gonna fly. A game-winning home run. [INAUDIBLE]. Three-run blast. Brewers win. The Brewers win a thriller.

More Videos »