WATCH: Brewers’ Eric Thames launches walk-off home run
Video Details
- Colorado Rockies
- Eric Thames
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
-
Eric Thames hit his second career walk-off home run to help Milwaukee beat the Rockies.
At second. Shaw at first. Here's the 1-1. And that's high and deep to right field. [INAUDIBLE] This one's gonna fly. A game-winning home run. [INAUDIBLE]. Three-run blast. Brewers win. The Brewers win a thriller.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices