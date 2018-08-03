ANNOUNCER: To you, as Brewers television personality. Here's Christian Yelich, hits this one right on the button into right field and on a line. That's out of here!

A rocket shot off the bat of Christian Yelich, and it's a 7-2 ballgame.

ANNOUNCER: What amazing success against left handers, and amazing success against some of the best left handers in the game.

ANNOUNCER: He's just killing left handers this year. Check this out. You know, fastball down and in, and 88 miles an hour. He turns it around. I'd like to see the exit velocity on that baby. He smokes it, home run number 16.

ANNOUNCER: 109 miles an hour off the bat of Christian Yelich.