WATCH: Brewers’ Yelich starts new hitting streak with 16th homer of season
- Christian Yelich
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
-
For the 16th time this season, Christian Yelich went yard against the Dodgers.
ANNOUNCER: To you, as Brewers television personality. Here's Christian Yelich, hits this one right on the button into right field and on a line. That's out of here!
A rocket shot off the bat of Christian Yelich, and it's a 7-2 ballgame.
ANNOUNCER: What amazing success against left handers, and amazing success against some of the best left handers in the game.
ANNOUNCER: He's just killing left handers this year. Check this out. You know, fastball down and in, and 88 miles an hour. He turns it around. I'd like to see the exit velocity on that baby. He smokes it, home run number 16.
ANNOUNCER: 109 miles an hour off the bat of Christian Yelich.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices