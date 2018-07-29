WATCH: LoCain racks up 4 hits vs. San Francisco
Video Details
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Lorenzo Cain
- Miami Marlins
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
- San Francisco Giants
-
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain had a huge night against against the San Francisco Giants, going 4-for-5 at the plate.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices