WATCH: Brewers position player Pérez records first strikeout as pitcher

Video Details

Trailing 11-2, Brewers position player Hérnan Pérez came on to pitch in the seventh inning.

ANNOUNCER 1: I'm gonna die.

[LAUGHTER]

[CROWD CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER 2: There's a strikeout. Crowd loves it.

[CROWD CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER 1: Gave him a little extra up in the zone, right there.

More Videos »