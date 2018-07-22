WATCH: Brewers position player Pérez records first strikeout as pitcher
Trailing 11-2, Brewers position player Hérnan Pérez came on to pitch in the seventh inning.
ANNOUNCER 1: I'm gonna die.
[LAUGHTER]
[CROWD CHEERING]
ANNOUNCER 2: There's a strikeout. Crowd loves it.
[CROWD CHEERING]
ANNOUNCER 1: Gave him a little extra up in the zone, right there.
