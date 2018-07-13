WATCH: Brewers’ Aguilar homers vs. Pirates
Brewers' Aguilar hit a solo home run to ties the game against the Pirates.
ANNOUNCER 1: More relievers called up as well.
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
ANNOUNCER 2: Jesus Aguilar sends one deep into left center field, and there's another one for Aguilar. 24 for Jesus.
ANNOUNCER 1: Yeah, there's no cheapies in that direction. Left center out there is 410, the deepest part of the ballpark. And the big fella, when he connects, there's no ballpark going to hold him. He is something else, this guy. Just continued to get it done. Another home run, another RBI.
