ANNOUNCER 1: this year. A swing and a miss, his first Major League strikeout and Burns in his big league debut retires the side in order. A strong eighth inning by Corbin Burns. Welcome to the big leagues.

[CRACK OF THE BAT]

There's a fly ball, shallow center field. Broxton gives way to Perez and that's it. And Corbin Burns, six up, six down and a save in his major league debut. The only Brewer pitcher ever with a save in his major league debut is Dave LaPoint in 1980. And now Corbin Burns, save number one. What a performance.

ANNOUNCER 2: Great stuff, huh? I mean--