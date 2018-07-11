WATCH: Brewers’ Corbin Burnes records first MLB strikeout, save
Corbin Burnes became just the second player in Brewers' history to earn a save in his major league debut.
ANNOUNCER 1: this year. A swing and a miss, his first Major League strikeout and Burns in his big league debut retires the side in order. A strong eighth inning by Corbin Burns. Welcome to the big leagues.
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
There's a fly ball, shallow center field. Broxton gives way to Perez and that's it. And Corbin Burns, six up, six down and a save in his major league debut. The only Brewer pitcher ever with a save in his major league debut is Dave LaPoint in 1980. And now Corbin Burns, save number one. What a performance.
ANNOUNCER 2: Great stuff, huh? I mean--
