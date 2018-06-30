WATCH: Keon Broxton’s highlight reel vs. Reds
Milwaukee
[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER: And he sends one to center field, a base hit.
--block party. Keon Broxton sends one way back into left center. And it's a home run for--
Broxton makes it all the way back. Now, Arcia, a tag out at second. Now the throw home. And Broxton is in!
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
Broxton in the air, deep right field. Long run. Schebler. And it's gone!
--air, right center. Broxton lays out and makes the catch!
