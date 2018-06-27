WATCH: Brewers launch trio of homers to beat Kansas City
- Christian Yelich
- Jesús Aguilar
- Ryan Braun
Ryan Braun, Christian Yelich and Jesus Aguilar went yard in the Milwaukee Brewers' 5-1 win.
