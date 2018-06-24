WATCH: Brewers’ Yelich smashes 10th homer of season
Milwaukee's Christian Yelich hit a solo home run in the first to tie the game against the Cardinals.
- Yelich hammers one. Deep left field! Way back!
[CHEERING]
- All tied!
- Head down. Lets the ball travel and, with the way it's carrying today, you don't have to really overswing. Nice catch out there in the second deck.
