ANNOUNCER 1: Martinez deals. Whoa! He lost the ball. Here comes Shaw. And he will score on a wild pitch.

ANNOUNCER 2: Wow. My goodness.

ANNOUNCER 1: It was either going to be a balk or a wild pitch. Martinez let it go. And Shaw, heads up, takes home plate.

ANNOUNCER 2: He did the right thing. He threw it. But unfortunately for the Cardinals, he threw it toward the dugout. And Mike Maddox, might be concerned that Martinez might have done something. Not sure what it was, but heads up by Travis Shaw to take off right away.

ANNOUNCER 1: Not sure what happened there.

ANNOUNCER 2: He didn't even really finish the motion. Looked like something got in his mind, just as he was unraveling there, to the--