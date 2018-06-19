WATCH: Brewers catcher Kratz guns down pair of Pirates’ runners
Milwaukee
ANNOUNCER 1: Longball.
ANNOUNCER 2: Polanco takes off. The pitch is upstairs, the throw to second is late. Villar thinks he got the tag on him, and this could be one that gets overturned here. So right there.
ANNOUNCER 1: So the results are in from--
ANNOUNCER 2: They're wrong.
ANNOUNCER 1: Chelsea.
ANNOUNCER 2: Did you see the reaction of a guy with the sign, was like no!
ANNOUNCER 1: Runner goes, pitch is inside. Kratz's throw is on the money, and out at second base. The second caught stealing of the night for Eric Kratz. Cuts down Colin Moran.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices