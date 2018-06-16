WATCH: Brewers’ bats come alive in 13-2 win over Phillies
Video Details
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
- Philadelphia Phillies
-
The Milwaukee Brewers scored a whopping 13 runs in a huge win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices