Digital Extra: Bucks draft profile — Anfernee Simons
Video Details
Anfernee Simons, who is entering the NBA draft after one season at IMG Academy's post-graduate program, is a bit of an unknown. But could he be the answer for the Milwaukee Bucks at No. 17 overall?
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices