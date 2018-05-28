WATCH: Brewers’ Suter helps himself with two-RBI double
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brent Suter brought in two runs in the fourth inning with a clutch two-out double.
ANNOUNCER: Braun dancing off third.
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
And a ground ball through. A base hit!
[CHEERING]
In to score is Braun. Villar's right behind him! Saladino is going to be out at the plate to end the inning. But 2 runs come in, as Suter sneaks one under the glove of Martinez. Take a bow, Brent Suter. What an at-bat!
ANNOUNCER 2: No kidding. Man.
ANNOUNCER 1: 4-0, Milwaukee.
