WATCH: Yelich triples, doubles and singles in Brewers’ win
Video Details
- Christian Yelich
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- New York Mets
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
-
Christian Yelich had three hits, drove in three runs and scored three times in the Brewers' 17-6 win over the Mets.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices