WATCH: Doubles by Yelich, Shaw put Brewers on the board
Video Details
- Christian Yelich
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- Travis Shaw
-
Travis Shaw brought home Christian Yelich in with a double to give Milwaukee a 1-0 lead, but the Brewers lost 2-1 in Arizona.
