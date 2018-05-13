Brewers Final Pitch: Breaking down Peralta’s ‘magnificent’ debut
Video Details
- 69479
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Freddy Peralta
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
-
Milwaukee Brewers rookie Freddy Peralta whiffed 13 hitters in his MLB debut, an outing manager Craig Counsell said was "magnificent."
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices