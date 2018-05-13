Brewers’ Pina, Bandy share message to moms on Mother’s Day
Happy Mother's Day from Manny Pina, Jett Bandy and the Milwaukee Brewers!
MANNY PINA: Happy Mother's Day, mom. I love you a lot and thanks for all the support you've given to me. And tomorrow is a special day. It's-- every day for you is a special day but tomorrow is Mother's Day, so I want to wish all the best for you, mom. I love you a lot.
JETT BANDY: Happy Mother's Day, mom. I love you very much. You've always been there for me. You're a great mom. You're the coolest mom I know. I love you.
