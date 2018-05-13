WATCH: Brewers pitcher Suter hits first career double
Video Details
- Brent Suter
- Colorado Rockies
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
-
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brent Suter hit his first career double against the Rockies.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices