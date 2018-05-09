WATCH: Yelich makes slick sliding catch vs. Indians
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- Christian Yelich
- Cleveland Indians
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- NL
- NL Central
-
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich makes an impressive sliding catch during a 6-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices