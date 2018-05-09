Brewers pitcher Brent Suter hits 433-foot home run off Corey Kluber
- Brent Suter
- Corey Kluber
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
-
Brewers starting pitcher Brent Suter helps his own cause by blasting a 433-foot home run off of reigning Cy Young winner Corey Kluber.
