WATCH: Brewers’ Santana singles in the second
Video Details
- Domingo Santana
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- Pittsburgh Pirates
-
Domingo Santana recorded the Milwaukee Brewers' lone hit through eight innings against the Pirates, a single in the second.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices