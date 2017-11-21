Bucks Fastbreak: Milwaukee struggles from beyond the arc

Milwaukee shot just 18% (4-of-22) from beyond the arc while the Wizards shot 53% from the floor to hand the Bucks their second consecutive loss.

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos

Bucks Fastbreak: Milwaukee struggles from beyond the arc

Bucks Fastbreak: Milwaukee struggles from beyond the arc

12 hours ago

Bucks Fastbreak: Milwaukee falls into trap with loss at Dallas

Bucks Fastbreak: Milwaukee falls into trap with loss at Dallas

2 days ago

WIAA Division 1: Kimberly 27, Sun Prairie 7

WIAA Division 1: Kimberly 27, Sun Prairie 7

3 days ago

WIAA Division 2: Waunakee 14, Brookfield Central 13

WIAA Division 2: Waunakee 14, Brookfield Central 13

3 days ago

WIAA Division 3: Rice Lake 25, New Berlin Eisenhower 3

WIAA Division 3: Rice Lake 25, New Berlin Eisenhower 3

3 days ago

WIAA Division 4: Lodi 17, St. Croix Central 10

WIAA Division 4: Lodi 17, St. Croix Central 10

4 days ago

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos»