WIAA Division 3: Rice Lake 25, New Berlin Eisenhower 3

Highlights from Rice Lake's 25-3 win over New Berlin Eisenhower in the Div. 3 championship game.

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos

WIAA Division 2: Waunakee 14, Brookfield Central 13

WIAA Division 2: Waunakee 14, Brookfield Central 13

15 mins ago

WIAA Division 3: Rice Lake 25, New Berlin Eisenhower 3

WIAA Division 3: Rice Lake 25, New Berlin Eisenhower 3

4 hours ago

WIAA Division 4: Lodi 17, St. Croix Central 10

WIAA Division 4: Lodi 17, St. Croix Central 10

17 hours ago

WIAA Division 5: Amherst 28, Lutheran 21

WIAA Division 5: Amherst 28, Lutheran 21

20 hours ago

WIAA Division 6: St. Mary's Springs 35, Iola-Scandinavia 12

WIAA Division 6: St. Mary's Springs 35, Iola-Scandinavia 12

22 hours ago

WIAA Division 7: Bangor 37, Black Hawk 14

WIAA Division 7: Bangor 37, Black Hawk 14

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos»