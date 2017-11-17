WIAA Division 4: Lodi 17, St. Croix Central 10
Watch the highlights from the WIAA Division 4 championship game as Lodi defeated St. Croix Central 17-10 in overtime.
More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos
WIAA Division 2: Waunakee 14, Brookfield Central 13
15 mins ago
WIAA Division 3: Rice Lake 25, New Berlin Eisenhower 3
4 hours ago
WIAA Division 4: Lodi 17, St. Croix Central 10
17 hours ago
WIAA Division 5: Amherst 28, Lutheran 21
20 hours ago
WIAA Division 6: St. Mary's Springs 35, Iola-Scandinavia 12
23 hours ago
WIAA Division 7: Bangor 37, Black Hawk 14
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED