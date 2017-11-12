Bucks Fastbreak: Five score in double figures as Milwaukee beats the Lakers 98-86
Five Bucks scored in double figures, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo's 33 points and 15 rebounds to lead Milwaukee to their second consecutive win.
More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos
Bucks Fastbreak: Five score in double figures as Milwaukee beats the Lakers 98-86
1 day ago
Who ya got: Giannis or Kristaps? | The Herd
3 days ago
Bucks Fastbreak: Milwaukee awaits boost from Bledsoe
5 days ago
Bucks GM Horst, coach Kidd react to trade for Eric Bledsoe
5 days ago
Digital Extra: Badgers ranked No. 4 for first time since 2011
10 days ago
Bucks Fastbreak: Middleton's career night not enough to top Hornets
11 days ago
More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED