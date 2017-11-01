Cris Carter, Nick Wright pick Giannis to win MVP
Cris Carter and Nick Wright of First Things First think Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will be this year's MVP.
More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos
Bucks Fastbreak: Middleton's career night not enough to top Hornets
7 hours ago
Bucks Fastbreak: Thunder uses 16-0 run to pull away
1 day ago
What makes Giannis Antetokounmpo so special?
1 day ago
Bucks Fastbreak: Giannis 'shows a lot of character' down the stretch
11 days ago
Bucks Fastbreak: Lack of 3-point shooting hurts Milwaukee against Cavs
12 days ago
WATCH: Take a tour of the Bucks' new arena
12 days ago
More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED