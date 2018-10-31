Pressed into service as Wisconsin‘s quarterback due to the unavailability of Alex Hornibrook, who hadn’t passed a concussion protocol, Jack Coan‘s collegiate starting debut was mostly forgettable.

Coan completed 20 of 31 passes in a loss at Northwestern, but for only 158 yards as he completed no passes beyond 10 yards. There were pass plays of longer than 10 yards — although the longest reception was just 18 yards — but those came on catch and runs.

On the plus side, Coan didn’t throw an interception (although he nearly had one picked), but he did fumble near the Wisconsin goal line and his poor hand-off was part of a Jonathan Taylor fumble.

Head coach Paul Chryst said he had confidence in Coan, but had him throw the ball just 16 times in the first three quarters. Coan made some poor decisions and appeared to rely heavily on checkdowns, as many inexperienced QBs will do. Northwestern was stacking nine in the box but Coan still couldn’t get the ball downfield — was that an issue with the quarterback, receivers not getting open or playcalling (or a mix of the three)?

Coan’s passer rating was 117.98. Since 2003, Wisconsin has had 14 starting quarterbacks and Coan’s rating ranks 10th. The other debuts: Matt Schabert at Northwestern in 2003, John Stocco vs. UCF in 2004, Tyler Donovan at Iowa in 2006, Allan Evridge vs. Akron in 2008, Dustin Sherer at Iowa in 2008, Scott Tolzien vs. Northern Illinois in 2009, Russell Wilson vs UNLV in 2011, Danny O’Brien vs. Northern Iowa in 2012, Joel Stave vs. UTEP in 2012, Curt Phillips at Indiana in 2012, Tanner McEvoy vs. LSU (neutral field) in 2014, Bart Houston vs. LSU (neutral field) in 2016 and Hornibrook at Michigan State in 2016.

(Side note: Chryst was Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator for the Donovan, Evridge, Sherer, Tolzien and Wilson games and the head coach for Houston’s and Hornibrook’s.)

Of those games, only Shabert, McEvoy and Sherer lost, and like Coan, those were played away from home.

BADGERS QB DEBUTS SINCE 2003

QB ATT COMP YDS TD INT RATING Matt Schabert* 36 20 193 0 1 95.03 John Stocco 18 8 164 2 0 157.64 Tyler Donovan* 24 17 228 2 0 178.13 Allan Evridge 10 7 75 1 1 146 Dustin Sherer* 34 17 161 0 2 78.01 Scott Tolzien 20 15 257 1 2 179.44 Russell Wilson 13 10 255 2 0 292.46 Danny O’Brien 23 19 219 2 0 191.29 Joel Stave* 17 12 210 1 1 182 Curt Phillips 7 4 41 1 0 153.49 Tanner McEvoy 24 8 50 0 2 34.17 Bart Houston 31 19 205 0 2 103.94 Alex Hornibrook* 26 16 195 1 1 129.54 Jack Coan* 31 20 158 1 0 117.98

Coan is one of six quarterbacks to make his starting debut after the season had begun — those are noted with an * in the above chart. The others all had fall camp to prepare. Of those six, four — Schabert, Donovan, Sherer and Stave — had played previously that season, including the preceding game before their start.

Only Phillips, like Coan, hadn’t thrown a pass all season (and hadn’t done so in three years). Wisconsin didn’t really need Phillips in his start against Indiana. He threw the ball just seven times and the Badgers won 62-14. That’s probably a strategy Chryst was trying to take with Coan vs. Northwestern as well, but it didn’t quite work out that way.

Here’s the complete rundown of the young Badgers after the first eight games:

“TRUE” FRESHMEN



Travian Blaylock, CB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: FR

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Season totals: No tackles, 1 FR

Donte Burton, CB

Western Kentucky: 1 tackle (solo)

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: 1 tackle (solo)

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo)

John Chenal, FB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Aron Cruickshank, WR

Western Kentucky: 1 kick return, 30 yards

New Mexico: 1 rush, 11 yards; 2 kick returns, 32 yards

BYU: 4 kick returns, 84 yards

Iowa: 2 kick returns, 22 yards

Nebraska: 1 rush, 1 yard; 3 kick returns, 90 yards

Michigan: 3 kick returns, 47 yards

Illinois: 1 rush, 23 yards, TD; 1 kick return, 14 yards

Northwestern: 3 kick returns, 43 yards

Season totals: 3 rushes, 35 yards, TD; 19 kick returns, 382 yards (20.1 avg.)

Isaac Guerendo, WR

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Taj Mustapha, WR

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: 1 catch, 3 yards, TD

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Season totals: 1 catch, 3 yards, TD

Reggie Pearson, S

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Started, 5 tackles (2 solo), TFL, FF

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 5 tackles (2 solo), TFL, FF

Cormac Sampson, TE

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Jack Sanborn, ILB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: 1 tackle (solo)

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: 4 tackles (2 solo), FF

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 6 tackles (4 solo), FF

Alexander Smith, CB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Northwestern: Did not play

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Bryson Williams, NT

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: 1 tackle (solo)

Iowa: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Northwestern: QBH

Season totals: 5 tackles (3 solo), QBH

Rachad Wildgoose, CB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: 2 tackles (2 solo)

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: 2 tackles (2 solo)

Michigan: Started, 5 tackles (2 solo), PBU

Illinois: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo), PBU

Northwestern: Started, 7 tackles (5 solo)

Season totals: 11 tackles (7 solo), 2 PBU

Have not played

A.J. Abbott, WR; Nate Carter, QB; Boyd Dietzen, DE; Jack Eschenbach, TE; Jaylan Franklin, OLB; Michael Furtney, OL; C.J. Goetz, DE; Mike Gregoire, WR; Jacob Heyroth, ILB; Andrew Lyons, OL; Isaiah Mullens, DE; Brady Schipper, WR; Conor Schlichting, P; Marty Strey, OLB; Jack Torchio, S; Nakia Watson, RB; Chase Wolf, QB

Out for season

Mason Platter, OLB

REDSHIRT FRESHMEN

Tyler Beach, OL

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Logan Bruss, OL/TE

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Started, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Jake Ferguson, TE

Western Kentucky: 4 catches, 43 yards

New Mexico: 1 catch, 4 yards

BYU: 3 catches, 61 yards

Iowa: 4 catches, 58 yards, TD

Nebraska: 4 catches, 47 yards, TD

Michigan: 2 catches, 46 yards

Illinois: Started, 3 catches, 62 yards, TD

Northwestern: 2 catches, 7 yards

Season totals: 23 catches, 328 yards, 3 TD

Cade Green, WR

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Izayah Green-May, OLB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Deron Harrell, CB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, 3 tackles (3 solo)

Nebraska: Started, 2 tackles

Michigan: Started, 3 tackles, (2 solo)

Illinois: Started, PBU

Northwestern: Did not play

Season totals: 8 tackles (5 solo), PBU

Matt Hennigsen, DE

Western Kentucky: Started, 4 tackles (1 solo)

New Mexico: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo), TFL

BYU: 2 tackles, QBH

Iowa: 2 tackles

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Started, 6 tackles (3 solo)

Illinois: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo), sack, TFL, QBH

Northwestern: Started, 2 tackles

Season totals: 14 tackles (4 solo), sack, 2 TFL, 2 QBH

Faion Hicks, CB

Western Kentucky: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), INT

New Mexico: Started, 1 tackle, PBU

BYU: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo), PBU

Iowa: Started, 4 tackles (4 solo), TFL

Nebraska: Started, 2 tackles

Michigan: 1 tackle (solo)

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo)

Season totals: 18 tackles (12 solo), 2 PBU, INT, TFL

Kayden Lyles, DL

Western Kentucky: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo)

New Mexico: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo), FR

BYU: Started, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, 1 tackle (solo)

Nebraska: Started, 1 tackle

Michigan: Started, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 6 tackles (4 solo), FR

Scott Nelson, S

Western Kentucky: Started, 7 tackles (5 solo), 2 PBU

New Mexico: Started, 4 tackles (2 solo), INT

BYU: Started, 5 tackles (1 solo) 1.5 TFL, PBU

Iowa: Started, 4 tackles (1 solo), PBU

Nebraska: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo), FF, PBU

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Season totals: 25 tackles (12 solo), 5 PBU, 1.5 TFL, INT, FF

Josh Seltzner, OL

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Danny Vanden Boom, QB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: 1-for-1 passing, 3 yards, TD

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Season totals: 1-for-1 passing, 3 yards, TD

Aaron Vopal, DE

Western Kentucky: 1 tackle (solo)

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)



Have not played

Michael Balistreri, DE; Ethan Cesarz, ILB; Jake Collinsworth, FB; Alex Fenton, OL; Hunter Johnson, RB; Collin Larsh, K; Tyler Mais, S; Emmet Perry, WR; Coy Wanner, TE

Out for season

Blake Smithback, OL

“TRUE” SOPHOMORES

Adam Bay, LS

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Jack Coan, QB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Started, 20-for-31 passing, 158 yards, TD

Season totals: 20-for-31 passing, 158 yards, TD

Madison Cone, CB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: 1 tackle (solo), INT, PBU

BYU: 3 tackles (3 solo)

Iowa: 1 tackle (solo)

Nebraska: 5 tackles (5 solo)

Michigan: 1 tackle

Illinois: Started, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo), INT

Season totals: 13 tackles (12 solo), PBU, 2 INT

Danny Davis III, WR

Western Kentucky: Did not play (suspended)

New Mexico: Did not play (suspended)

BYU: 4 catches, 40 yards

Iowa: 1 catch, 12 yards, TD

Nebraska: 3 catches, 38 yards

Michigan: 1 catch, 12 yards

Illinois: 4 catches, 48 yards

Northwestern: Started, 5 catches, 55 yards

Season totals: 18 catches, 205 yards, TD

Jonathan Taylor, RB

Western Kentucky: Started, 18 rush, 145 yards, 2 TD

New Mexico: Started, 33 rush, 253 yards, 3 TD

BYU: Started, 26 rush, 117 yards; 3 catches, 14 yards

Iowa: Started, 25 rush, 113 yards; 2 catches, 6 yards

Nebraska: Started, 24 rush, 221 yards, 3 TD

Michigan: Started, 17 rush, 101 yards, 0 TD

Illinois: Started, 27 rush, 159 yards; 1 catch, 2 yards

Northwestern: Started, 11 rush, 46 yards

Season totals: 170 rush, 1,109 yards, 8 TD; 6 catches, 22 yards

